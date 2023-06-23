Modi US visit LIVE | PM's last day jam-packed schedule includes meet with CEOs, address to Indian diaspora

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM last day schedule: State Dept lunch, meet with CEOs; address to Indian diaspora

Modi US visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day State visit, will meet Indian and US business leaders in Washington DC at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. The heads of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek are expected to be among the participants at the event. He will also hold talks with top US officials today during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Prime Minister's last day will end with an address to the Indian community.

