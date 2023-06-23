Friday, June 23, 2023
     
Modi US visit LIVE | PM's last day jam-packed schedule includes meet with CEOs, address to Indian diaspora

On the third day of his US visit, PM Modi has a power-packed schedule lined up, starting with a luncheon at the US State Department to one-on-one meeting with CEOs of several Indian and American companies.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Washington Updated on: June 23, 2023 19:20 IST
PM Modi, Modi US visit
Image Source : PTI PM last day schedule: State Dept lunch, meet with CEOs; address to Indian diaspora

Modi US visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day State visit, will meet Indian and US business leaders in Washington DC at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. The heads of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek are expected to be among the participants at the event. He will also hold talks with top US officials today during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Prime Minister's last day will end with an address to the Indian community. 

 

  • Jun 23, 2023 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    PM Modi to address business leaders in Washington

    The Prime Minister will then address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. 

     

  • Jun 23, 2023 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    PM Modi will hold talks with top US officials

    PM Modi will hold talks with top US officials today during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

