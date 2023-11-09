Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
PM Modi in Satna: 'Nearly 10 crore fake beneficiaries created by Congress removed'

The PM also said that during 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government’s state budget increased from Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 3 lakh crore and said that when Congress was in power at the Centre it would not allocate enough funds for the state.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Satna Updated on: November 09, 2023 12:41 IST
PM Modi addresses a rally in Madhya Pradesh
Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses a rally in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that nearly 10 crore fake beneficiaries created by Congress were taking benefit of government schemes have been removed. The PM was addressing a rally in Satna in Madhya Pradesh which will go to elections on November 17. PM Modi stressed that he would continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him.

HERE ARE THE TOP QUOTES

  • Our government has provided 4 crore pucca houses to poor people in the country
  • Your one vote will help BJP form govt in MP, strengthen Modi in Delhi and keep Congress away from power in the state
  • Nearly 10 crore fake beneficiaries created by Congress were taking benefit of govt schemes which we have removed
  • I have taken a resolve to extend free ration scheme for next 5 years
  • These days wherever I go, there is talk of Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya.
  • There is a wave of happiness everywhere...Ab rukna nahi hai, thakna nahi hai aur vishraam ka sawaal toh paida hi nahi hota"
  • Keep a learning in your mind, "...Congress aayi, tabahi laayi...."

'Country among the top three economies'

On Wednesday PM Modi said in his third tenure, he will take the country among the top three economies in the world. Addressing a public meeting in Damoh town, PM Modi also said he will continue to fight against corruption. People gave power to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their chief ministers were found involved in "satta" (betting) and generating black money, he said.

