Police await MP govt's nod to file chargesheet against comedian Munawar Faruqui in 2021 case

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui with fans and supporters at Dongri, in Mumbai.

In a legal stalemate spanning three years, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui continued to evade formal charges in the 2021 case, where he and four others were arrested on accusations of making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a show in Indore. The Tukoganj police station, responsible for the investigation, has not yet submitted a chargesheet to the court, citing an ongoing inquiry.

"Our investigation into the matter is underway, and chargesheet has not been submitted to the court yet," Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav told PTI.

The delay, as revealed by a senior prosecution department official, stemmed from the long-awaited permission of the Madhya Pradesh state government. The police formally requested approval on January 29, 2021, to file charges under Indian Penal Code section 295-A, which deals with deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

The case was originally registered based on a complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. The charges included offenses under IPC 295-A and other relevant sections. Despite the extended duration of the investigation, the Tukoganj police station's in-charge, Jitendra Singh Yadav, confirmed that the chargesheet is yet to be submitted to the court.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) mandates state government permission before presenting a chargesheet in cases registered under IPC Section 295-A. Munawar Faruqui, initially held in Indore's central jail for 35 days, secured interim bail on February 6, 2021, following intervention by the Supreme Court.

While legal matters linger, Faruqui's career has seen a positive turn. He emerged victorious in the 17th edition of the reality TV show "Bigg Boss" and claimed the winner's title in the first edition of "Lock-Up," a reality show broadcast on two OTT platforms in 2022. The legal proceedings continue to unfold, casting a shadow on Faruqui's past controversies despite his recent successes.