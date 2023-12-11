Mohan Yadav to take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on THIS date: Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Partry (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13 in Bhopal. This comes hours after 58-year-old Yadav was selected as the successor of the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place at 11 am at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal.

Yadav on Monday also met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government after he was declared as the BJP legislature party leader. Yadav was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers to the Raj Bhavan, a BJP spokesperson said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed Yadav's name

Outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the name of Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, for the top post at a meeting of the newly-elected legislators held in the evening in Bhopal in the presence of party's central observers, the spokesperson added.

Speaking to the media, Yadav promised to take forward the works of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. "I am a soldier of the BJP. It has become the largest party in the world because it takes care of all of its workers. I am happy that the party has given this huge responsibility to an ordinary worker like me. Besides the party, I also express gratitude to the people of the entire state who formed the BJP government with a thumping majority...I hope that together with everyone, I will take forward the works of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government," he added.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

Yadav, who was not seen as among the contenders for the CM post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is a three-time MLA and a prominent leader of OBCs, who account for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.

Yadav became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. The BJP legislator was serving as the higher education minister in the outgoing CM Chouhan's cabinet.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

