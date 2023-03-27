Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: Woman jumps into well with 4 children; three die but she saves herself and eldest daughter

Madhya Pradesh : A shocking incident from the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh has made headlines as a 30-year-old woman pushed her four children into a well before jumping herself. Police informed that the woman saved herself and her eldest daughter in the incident.

Woman saved herself

After falling into the water she feared for her life and grabbed a rope hanging into the well to climb up to safety with her eldest daughter, leaving behind her three children, including an 18-month-old son, and two daughters aged three and five respectively, to die.

The incident occurred in Baldi village, about 60 km from the Burhanpur district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar told PTI. The woman, identified as Pramila Bhilala, took the extreme step after she fought with her husband Ramesh, he said.

The Bodies sent for postmortem

The three bodies have been retrieved from the well, located close to the house of Pramila, and sent for postmortem, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered. Police said the condition of Pramila and her seven-year-old daughter is fine.

(with inputs from PTI)