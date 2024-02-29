Madhya Pradesh: 14 people dead, 20 injured after pick-up vehicle meets with accident in Dindori

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Injured are taken to a local hospital

At least 14 people have died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori, said official on Thursday.

Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said 14 people have died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured people are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre, he added.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the untimely lost of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in Dindori district. He has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this thunderbolt. The chief minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of victims. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the chief minister, Cabinet Minister Smt. Sampatiya Uikey is reaching Dindori," the CMO posted on X.