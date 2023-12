Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of leading candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 leading candidates: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh is taking place today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh is also taking place along with Madhya Pradesh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Madhya Pradesh Assembly is from January 7, 2019 to January 6, 2024. There are 5,61,36,229 voters in Madhya Pradesh. Election Coverage

In Madhya Pradesh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister since 2020. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, the Congress became the single largest party with 114 seats and formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, the government didn't survive its full term and fell after 15 months due to the rebellion of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. 22 MLAs along with Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP), former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Congress), Ajay Arjun Singh (Congress), Narottam Mishra (BJP), Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP), Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Jaivardhan Singh (Congress), Jitu Patwari (Congress), Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) and Govind Singh Rajput (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates of Madhya Pradesh: