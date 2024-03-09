Massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal

A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal on Saturday (March 9). The blaze erupted on the third floor of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. Firefighting operations are underway.

Thick blanket of smoke engulfed the building as the massive blaze was seen also on top of the building.

CM Mohan Yadav reacts

Reacting to the fire incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he has instructed the authorities to monitor the situation and also ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

"It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it - that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control. We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again..." he said.

What did the police say?

Zone-2 DCP Shraddha Tiwari said that the fire on the second and third floor has been brought under control while efforts were being made to douse the blaze on the fourth floor.

"The force immediately reached here. All the fire brigades have been called. The fire on the second and third floor has been brought under control, efforts are on to extinguish the fire on the fourth floor. SDRF team has gone inside, if anyone is trapped inside then the action to rescue them is going on. The cause of the fire is not known ye," she said.

(With ANI inputs)