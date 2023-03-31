Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 35, search for missing person on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Army, NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting search & rescue operation.

Madhya Pradesh: The death toll in the collapse of roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large stepwell) situated in a temple in Indore rose to 35 and the search operation to trace one missing person is still on. The incident happed during the Ram Navami celebration. Initially, it was reported that nearly 25 people were feared to have fallen inside the well.

The temple and stepwell are said to be about 60 years old. Eyewitnesses said that about 20 to 25 people were performing 'havan' on the terrace built above the stepwell. The roof caved in due to excess weight, they said.

One person still missing

Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said that one person is still missing and the Indian Army, NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting search and rescue operation. "18 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 2 people have been discharged. 35 people died. One person is still missing. Army, NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting search & rescue operation," said Indore Collector.

"The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing," Collector Ilayaraja T added. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

The Indore Collector had earlier said that so many people assembled near a stepwell to do ‘hawan’ and the overcrowding surrounding the stepwell could be the reason that led to collapse of the floor.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the Indore accident victims, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. A tweet on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office read, "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (each): PM."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolence over the death of people in stepwell collapse at Indore temple in Madhya Pradesh and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan to take stock of the situation and said that relief work is being carried out at a rapid pace.

Chief Minister directs officials to speed up rescue operation

Taking note of the accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed Indore District Collector to speed up the rescue operations. The Chief Minister's Office also is in constant touch with the Indore district administration. The CM has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to be given to next of kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

Top officers of Indore Police as well as the district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees.

