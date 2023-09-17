Madhya Pradesh: Eight villagers swept away in Jhabua amid heavy rainfall, two bodies recovered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Eight villagers swept away in Jhabua amid heavy rainfall

At least eight people were swept away after a pond collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday night amid heavy rains in Bahadur Pada village in Thandla tehsil, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub Divisional Magistrate Tarun Jain said.

"Two bodies were recovered this morning, while the search for the others, comprising three women and as many children, is underway," he said.

The pond was constructed some 20-25 years ago by the state rural engineering department, he added.

