Madhya Pradesh elections: Twitter war breaks out between CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh

The election contest in Madhya Pradesh has now become interesting with BJP and Congress leaders exchanging barbs. The recent one was between Digvijaya Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP has claimed that a recent tweet by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is about a girl from Pakistan. Digvijaya Singh tweeted in which he had described the girl commenting on the poverty of Pakistan as being from India. Now CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote that Digvijaya Singh's love for Pakistan is not hidden from anyone

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh tweeted a video, in which a small girl is describing the condition of poverty. Digvijay Singh wrote, listen to this little girl about the condition of the poor in this country which Modi and Amit Shah are not able to understand. The Congress leader wrote, "Hear from this little girl the condition of the poor in this country. This is the reality which PM Modi and Amit Shah are not understanding."

Not wasting any time, the BJP was quick to respond after the CM's office investigated the video. It was found that this tweet was from Pakistan. Therefore, while countering this, Shivraj Singh tweeted, "Your love for Pakistan is well known."

Regular Offender

This is not the first time that Digvijaya Singh has come into controversy by tweeting in this manner. Earlier, Digvijaya Singh came under the target of the BJP for describing the picture of a bridge in Pakistan as Bhopal and during the Khargone riots, he had come under the target of the BJP for describing the mosque of another state as Khargone.