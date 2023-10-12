MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj Singh Chouhan over unemployment, promises to fill backlog of recruitments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress CM candidate Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh and Congress state President Kamal Nath on Thursday said if his government was formed in the state, he would fill the backlog of recruitment to tackle rising unemployment.

"I want to ask Shivraj Singh, what have you given? He has given inflation, corruption and unemployment. We will fill the backlog of recruitments. The biggest challenge in Madhya Pradesh is the future of our youth. Our priority would be to fill the vacancies so that the youth gets employment. Employment is our priority," he promised while addressing a poll rally in Mandla district.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also present at the poll public rally, attacked the BJP government over women safety issue.

"You must have seen the videos that are viral. The maximum number of girls going missing in the country has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. 1.5 lakh women and girls have gone missing in their rule. 17 incidents of rape take place daily...You must have seen the Ujjain incident. Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in the country as far as atrocities on tribals are concerned. The situation is becoming difficult here..."

Congress to announce candidates after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said his party would announce its candidates for the assembly elections after the `Pitru-Paksha' period. Pitru Paksha, the period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started on September 29 and will end on October 14 this year.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

The Congress's list will be released after "Shraadh" (another term for Pitru Paksha), Nath told reporters. The people of Madhya Pradesh have decided to oust the BJP government, he said.

The state will go to polls on November 17 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

