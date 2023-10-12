MP elections: Congress wants my destruction as it is scared of me, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Congress was scared of him and its leaders kept abusing him everyday. He claimed some Congress supporters want to kill him.

"Congress is scared of me, they keep abusing me everyday...yesterday, some people tweeted "mama tera shraddh ho gaya'...prayers being offered for death of 'mama'...Congress wants my destruction but I am Shivraj and servant of people, even if I die I will take rebirth like a phoenix to serve my people," Chouhan added.

He targeted Congress saying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaigning had begun but Congress was yet to release their lists.

"What 'muhurat' are they waiting for? Is their infighting there or are they scared of what will happen once the list comes? Our candidates are on the ground," he added.

The CM claimed the BJP is going to form the government once again in Madhya Pradesh.

"The public has decided that they will choose BJP's development and public welfare. It is clear that we will win with an overwhelming majority and create a new history. Congress is distraught after seeing the defeat," he added.

Should I become CM again or not, asks Chouhan to voters

CM Chouhan was seen asking people during a rally a few days ago whether they wanted him to continue in his job after the coming assembly elections. Political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the plans of the central leadership of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party after it fielded several stalwarts including Union ministers as candidates for the coming elections.

Speaking at a gathering at Dindori, more than 450 km from here, on Friday, Chouhan said, "I want to ask you whether I am running a good government or a bad government. So, should this government move ahead or not? Should `Mama' (maternal uncle, as he is popularly called) become chief minister or not?" He also asked if Modi should continue to be the country's prime minister and the BJP retain power.

When people answered in the affirmative, Chouhan said, "So brothers and sisters, let's make a resolution that we will support those who cooperate with us."



