Madhya Pradesh's 'Laadli Behna Yojana' to credit Rs 1250 today, announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh's 'Laadli Behna Yojana,' benefiting over 1.31 crore women in the state, is set to credit a financial assistance amount of Rs 1250 on the 10th of every month. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement on the 'X' platform, marking another step in the government's commitment to empowering women.

The inception of the Laadli Behna Yojana took place in 2023, under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Initially offering a monthly amount of Rs 1000 to women, the scheme was later enhanced to Rs 1250 per month. Notably, before the elections, Chief Minister Chouhan had declared the government's intention to further increase this amount to Rs 1500 after assuming office. Now, the anticipation is building for the newly elected government to decide on this commitment.

The recent landslide victory of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, securing a resounding win with 163 seats out of 230, has been attributed, in part, to the success of the Laadli Behna Yojana. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reinforced the significance of this initiative, emphasising its positive impact on the lives of women in the state. The scheme ensures that Rs 1250 is credited to the accounts of 1.31 crore women on the 10th of every month.

This outreach is seen as an acknowledgement of the Laadli Behna Yojana's role in the BJP's substantial victory in Madhya Pradesh.

As the scheme continues to provide consistent financial support to women, it remains a key driver for the BJP's electoral success in the state. The regular crediting of funds directly into the accounts of beneficiaries has established the Laadli Behna Yojana as a significant and impactful welfare initiative, contributing to the overall well-being of women in Madhya Pradesh.

