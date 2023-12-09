Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Ram Ram' tweet fuels speculation as suspense over Madhya Pradesh CM continues

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM pick: Amid suspense over BJP's pick for CM post, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday posted the message "Sabhi ko Ram Ram (`Ram Ram' to all)" on social media platform X, two days ahead of a crucial meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs.

'Sabhi ko Ram Ram'

The social media post, featuring a photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan with clasped palms and the expression "Ram Ram," has triggered speculation. The ambiguity arises from the dual usage of "Ram Ram" as both a greeting and a farewell message. Questions were raised about whether Shivraj Singh Chouhan was bidding farewell with the phrase 'Ram Ram.'

BJP chief V D Sharma on Chouhan's tweet

When asked about Chouhan's tweet, State President VD Sharma said that it is his tradition to start his day by chanting 'Ram-Ram.' "This is (Lord) Ram's country. On January 22, a grand idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We greet each other in the morning by saying `Ram, Ram'. It is our culture to start the day with the name of Ram."

He further said that the MLAs and the top leadership will decide who becomes the next chief minister of the state. “The three (central) observers will arrive here on Monday morning. The MLAs will meet at 4 pm to elect their leader. Invitations have been sent to the MLAs. The process of the party would be followed and a decision will be taken,” Sharma said.

Notably, the BJP has appointed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party's OBC Morcha head K Laxman and its secretary Asha Lakra as observers for the election of its legislature party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP observers to meet party MLAs

The uncertainty about the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is expected to be resolved on Monday, as the BJP's 163 recently elected legislators will convene to choose their leader in the presence of central observers, according to a party official.

The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party stood at second place after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state.

The name of Narendra Tomar, elected from Dimani and who has resigned as Union minister, has been circulating as a potential candidate for the CM's post. According to party insiders, other potential candidates include BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state chief V D Sharma.

