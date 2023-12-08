Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered over objectionable cartoon of RSS-BJP after assembly poll victory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Indore: A case was lodged in connection with an allegedly objectionable cartoon on social media that lampooned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against the backdrop of the BJP's significant victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, said Indore police.

On Thursday night, an FIR was filed against the Facebook account 'Roshan Yadav GKP Ahir' based on a complaint lodged by RSS worker Rajpal Joshi, the official said.

According to the complainant, the "objectionable" cartoon, which portrayed a man wearing a 'janeu' (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) and donning an RSS uniform, was perceived as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to create enmity among two sections of society."

Case registered under IPC section 505 (2)

The police official said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) and provisions of the Information Technology Act for act creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will among classes as well as other offences.

"We will trace the operator of the Facebook account with the help of the police cyber cell, after which appropriate action will be taken against the accused," said Malharganj police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadauria.

Madhya Pradesh elections

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP registered a mammoth victory and won 163 seats out of a total 230. The Congress was able to win 66 seats while one seat was won by Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP.

Polling in the state on 230 Assembly seats was held on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3, along with the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: 90 newly elected MLAs out of 230 have criminal cases, says ADR report

Also Read: Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya takes a U-turn, blackens EVM posters instead of his face in MP