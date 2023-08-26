Madhya Pradesh cabinet to expand today, 3-4 ministers likely to be sworn in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the gathering

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to expand his cabinet on Saturday with the induction of three to four ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 8:45 am at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

The names of the new ministers have not been officially released yet, but the following names are being speculated:

Rajendra Shukla, a Brahmin leader and MLA from Rewa in the Vindh region.

Gaurishankar Bisen, legislator from Balaghat in the Mahakoshal region and chairman of the MP Backward Class Commission.

Rahul Singh Lodhi, MLA from Narsinghpur.

Jalam Singh Patel, MLA from Chhatarpur.

The cabinet expansion comes just months ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, which are likely to be held at the end of the year. The BJP is looking to retain power in the state and the cabinet expansion is seen as a move to strengthen the party's position.

The current Madhya Pradesh cabinet has 33 ministers, including the chief minister. The maximum strength of the cabinet is 36. With the induction of three to four new ministers, the strength of the cabinet will increase to 36 or 37.