Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributes funds to 7,800 topper students at event in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has distributed funds of over Rs 79 crore to the bank accounts of 7,800 topper students to purchase two-wheelers while also handing over scooters to some students.

In a state-level scooty distribution program organized in Shahdol on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed his bliss over the assistance being given by his government to the students to pursue their education and said that the government will also make arrangements for their employment.

“Today I am very happy because today all my topper sons and daughters are getting scooties. We have made many schemes to ensure that there is no problem in the education of children. The entire study will be done free of cost. After studies, arrangements have also been made for your employment. Yesterday we launched the Chief Minister's Learn-Earn (Seekho-kamao) scheme,” CM Chouhan said.

What is free scooty scheme

Madhya Pradesh government has started free scooty scheme. It was announced in the budget 2023-24. Scooty is given free of cost by the government to the students being promoted to class 12th. A total of 7790 of the state are being benefited under the scheme this year.

CM targets Congress

The Chief Minister targetted Congress for allegedly stopping the scheme launched by his previous government and said that he revived the schemes when he came back to power.

“I used to give Rs 1,000 per month to the sisters of Baiga, Bharia and Saharia tribes under the Diet Grant Scheme. This scheme was stopped by Kamal Nath. Later, when I became the CM, I started the scheme again,” he said.

In a slew of announcements, the Chief Minister said that Shahdol will be made a Municipal Corporation and a new college will be established.

“An airport will be built in Shahdol, and trains will run directly from here to Nagpur,” he said while addressing the Ladli Bahna Sammelan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister launched ISC-certified Sport Climbing Wall Sports Complex, Vicharpur in Shahdol at a cost of Rs 6.43 crore. He also performed bhoomi pujan of Dhanpuri to Bamhori road costing Rs 11.62 crore,

“I had decided that if a daughter goes to study in another village, she would be given a cycle, then after a few days the nephews also started demanding a cycle. That's why it was decided to give cycles to the nephews as well. We are giving scholarship to sons and daughters. I give Rs 5000 to the daughter of the village who gets good marks in 12th standard. I am giving laptops to sons and daughters who get more than 75 percent marks. The Chief Minister said that irrespective of the caste of the meritorious students, if you are selected in medical, engineering or IIM, then all the fees will not be paid by your parents but your uncle,” he said.