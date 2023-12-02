Madhya Pradesh elections: On counting day eve, Kamal Nath says, ‘There will be new dawn in state'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday expressed confidence in winning the state Assembly elections on the counting day and said that there will be a new dawn on December 3. He said that he would be present in the state party office and keep a “close watch” on the vote counting process.

Message to party workers and leaders

In a message to the party workers in the state in a post on X, Kamal Nath said that they have rendered incomparable services to the party and democracy, and added that the vote counting process will have to be completed together.

“This is a time of enthusiasm and confidence. The process of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections started about one and a half months ago and it will conclude tomorrow on December 3 with the counting of votes. The service you have rendered to the party and democracy through mind, words and deeds at every stage is incomparable,” he posted.

“Tomorrow, with the same concentration and dedication, we all have to complete the vote counting process together. I will personally be present in the office of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and will keep a close watch on the vote counting process and will be in constant touch with all of you,” the Congress leader added.

He asked the party leaders and workers to have faith that Congress will return to power in the state.

“There will be a new dawn in Madhya Pradesh on 3rd December. Have faith, victory will choose Congress,” he posted.

What does the exit poll say?

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may retain power in Madhya Pradesh by getting a huge majority within a range of 140 to 159 seats in a House of 230 in the Assembly elections, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll projection.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show the BJP may win 140 to 159 seats, compared to only 109 seats it had won five years ago. The Congress may win only 70 to 89 seats, compared to the 114 seats it had won five years ago, according to the exit poll. 'Others' including independents may win the remaining two seats.