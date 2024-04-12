Madhya Pradesh: 'Nakul Nath trying to buy loktantra through note-tantra', alleges Kailash Vijayvargiya

Follow us on Image Source : KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA (X) Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya addressing poll rally in state.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has slammed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son and Congress candidate from Chhindwara parliamentary seat Nakul Nath alleging that the latter is trying to buy 'loktantra' through 'note-tantra'. The minister remarked while speaking to media and also requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inspect Nath's house.

"Since the last three days, liquor has been distributed in some places, and we complained about it. Rs 4.94 lakhs cash was recovered from Congress leader Girish Sahu and the list of names on whom he took money was also recovered. There were three more Congress workers with him who ran away. Police are searching for them," he said.

Nakul Nath scared of BJP

"I think they (Congress) are trying to buy 'loktantra' through 'note-tantra'. Nakul Nath is absolutely scared of the BJP. I think he (Nath) clearly sees his defeat that is why he took the support of note-tantra, distributing utensils and liquors in some places," the minister said.

"A few people belonging to the Ahir community met me and said that they were offered Mangal Bhawan worth Rs 15 Lakh that the Congress leader said would be built for them. In this way, Nakul Nath is trying to buy 'loktantra' through 'note-tantra'. We will request the ECI to conduct an inspection of his house since we have got information that there are bundles of currency at his residence which he is using to bribe voters," he further added.

Vijayvargiya demands EC to declare Chhindwara a sensitive parliamentary seat

The minister also said that he would demand the ECI to declare Chhindwara Lok Sabha a sensitive parliamentary seat and ensure regular checking of their (Nath) vehicles."The way Congress and Nakul Nath are using money in this election, we will demand the election commission to declare the entire Chhindwara Lok Sabha a sensitive parliamentary seat and check their vehicles regularly. Because a lot of liquor, utensils and cash are being distributed. This is murder of democracy and I believe it should not be done," Vijayvargiya added.

When will Madhya Pradesh vote?

Chhindwara will go to poll in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats in the state. BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu is contesting against Congress' Nakul Nath from the seat. Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: BSP's Lok Sabha candidate from Betul dies of cardiac arrest, elections postponed