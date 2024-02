Follow us on Image Source : ANI The bus overturns after the accident

At least 16 people were injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor in the Hazira area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night. The injured people were taken to a local hospital, said an official.

"Around 15-16 people were injured and their treatment is underway. Investigation will be done into the accident," Gwalior SDM Atul Singh said.

More details are awaited.