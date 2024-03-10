Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PICS Kuno National Park gets five new cubs

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said cheetah Gamini gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Gamini is part of the group brought from South Africa.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change published a post on X with pictures and clips of new members of the Kuno family.

"High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today. This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa. Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs!" his post read.

Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17 in 2022. In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa.

