BJP attacks Digvijaya Singh after his tweet on Jain temple creates chaos in Damoh

Digvijaya Singh's tweet on the Jain temple creates chaos in Damoh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday created an uproar in Damoh after tweeting a post on X, formerly Twitter about the presence of Bajrang Dal workers at a famous Jain pilgrimage Shree Digambar Jain SiddhKshetra Kundalgiri, ​Kundalpur. The Congress leader claimed that Bajrang Dal workers with Lord Shiva's 'pind' demonstrating at the Jain temple.

Singh deleted his tweet after officials said his claims were false

However, upon the enquiry on Singh's tweet, his claim appeared untrue following which the Congress leader deleted his post.

After this incident, BJP once again attacked Singh. Damoh BJP district president Pritam Lodhi slammed him by calling him a divisive force. He said no trick of Singh can work in the state and by doing so he is spoiling the atmosphere in the state.

As the matter snowballed, the Hindu organisations demanded an apology from him. After the tweet about the famous Jain pilgrimage, the top officials of Damoh held a meeting and probed the matter. Subsequently, they found the tweet was misleading.

What did Singh tweet?

Singh tweeted tagging Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh DGP, "In Kundalpur, a famous Jain pilgrimage area of ​​Damoh district, some workers of Bajrang Dal are sitting with pind and creating ruckus, which the Chief Minister should take cognisance. The situation can take a serious turn anytime." After this tweet, there was a stir across the state. At the same time, the administration issued instructions regarding the reality of the current situation, as well as declared an alert in the area.

(Report - Mahendra Singh Parihar)

