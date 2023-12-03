Bhopal Madhya Election Result 2023 LIve: Can BJP unseat Congress at this Assembly consituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Madhya Election Result 2023

Bhopal Madhya Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Bhopal Madhya is constituency number 153 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. The Bhopal Madhya Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Bhopal Madhya.

Candidates in Bhopal Madhya Assembly Seat 2023

Dhruv Narayan Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arif Masood from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Bhopal Madhya constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Udham Singh, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's (BSCP) Deepa Sahu, Parivartan Party of India's (PPI) Durga Prasad, Bhartiya Gan Varta Party's (BGVP) Neerav Hetawal, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Shama Tanweer and Independent candidates Syed Azhar Hussain, Ashif Ali, Keshavrao Kose, Zeeshan Rehman, Devendra Prakash Mishra, Faizal, Ram and Rizwanuddin are also in the fray.

Get Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

What happened in Bhopal Madhya in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Surendra Nath Singh won the Bhopal Madhya seat by defeating Congress candidate Arif Masood with a margin of just 6,981 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Arif Masood won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Surendra Nath Singh with a margin of 14,757 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal Madhya?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Alok Sanjar was leading from the Bhopal Madhya constituency. BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates