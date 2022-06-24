Vastu Tips: Using rose petals in place of room freshener brings positive energy in house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIB.OUQUETS Roses

In Vastu Shastra today, learn about using fresh rose petals at home from Acharya Indu Prakash. Everyone wants the atmosphere of his house to be nice and fragrant and wishes that there should always remain positive energy. For this, nowadays people bring a variety of perfumes, and room fresheners that are available in the market, and spray at home. Since they don't have a long-lasting fragrance, they have to be used multiple times in a day. At the same time, there is a natural way and that way is by using fresh-smelling roses.

After getting up in the morning, put fresh rose flower petals in a glass bowl filled with clean water and place the bowl in a place where fresh air comes from outside. That fragrance from the air will gradually spread throughout the house and the whole house will smell of fragrance and freshness. Tomorrow we will tell you about the scent of roses and what can show amazing things.