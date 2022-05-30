Monday, May 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Nepal Army physically locates plane crash site
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Do THESE remedies to get rid of defects if main gate of house is in the west or north direction

Vastu Tips: Do THESE remedies to get rid of defects if main gate of house is in the west or north direction

Vastu Tips: If the main gate of your house is made in the north direction, then white or pale blue colour should be done on the gate. Apart from this, there are many remedies to remove the Vastu defects of the main gate.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 30, 2022 7:53 IST
Vastu Tips: Do THESE remedies to get rid of defects if main gate of house is in the west or north di
Image Source : FREEPIK

Vastu Tips: Do THESE remedies to get rid of defects if main gate of house is in the west or north direction

Highlights

  • If the main gate of the house is in the north direction, then use white or pale blue colour
  • If the main gate of the house is in the west direction, then plant a Tulsi plant near the gate
  • Tulsi plant keeps negativity away from the house

Vastu Tips: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the remedies for some Vastu defects related to the main gate. If the main gate of your house is built in the west direction and there are some Vastu defects left in it, then plant a Tulsi plant near the gate. Tulsi plant keeps negativity away from home.

You can also plant jasmine flowers in place of basil. Apart from this, you can also place crystals near the gate every day at sunset.

If the main gate of your house is made in the north direction, then white or pale blue colour should be done on the gate. Apart from this, there are many remedies to remove the Vastu defects of the main gate. Green and tall plants should be planted on both sides of the main gate.

Along with making signs like Om Shri Ganesh, Swastik, auspicious and benefic on the gate, Vastu defects are also removed.

Top News

Latest News