Vastu Tips: Do THESE remedies to get rid of defects if main gate of house is in the west or north direction

Vastu Tips: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the remedies for some Vastu defects related to the main gate. If the main gate of your house is built in the west direction and there are some Vastu defects left in it, then plant a Tulsi plant near the gate. Tulsi plant keeps negativity away from home.

You can also plant jasmine flowers in place of basil. Apart from this, you can also place crystals near the gate every day at sunset.

If the main gate of your house is made in the north direction, then white or pale blue colour should be done on the gate. Apart from this, there are many remedies to remove the Vastu defects of the main gate. Green and tall plants should be planted on both sides of the main gate.

Along with making signs like Om Shri Ganesh, Swastik, auspicious and benefic on the gate, Vastu defects are also removed.