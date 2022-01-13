Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success

Those people who do not get success or fame even after working hard and diligently should put a picture of birds in their house. Vastu Shastra plays a great role in a person's life. The way things are placed at your house can yield positive results and benefits. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, pictures of birds bring positivity inside the house. Birds are considered auspicious. Pictures of birds bring positive results to the house and can make the members successful.

According to Vastu, where birds are there, the environment becomes blissful on its own.

For success and fame, it is best to place the bird's picture in the south direction and it is even better if there is a picture of a phoenix bird. Because the phoenix bird represents the energy, fame and growth that bestows success. By keeping the picture or idol of this bird in the southern part of the house, it becomes easy to get out of the difficulties coming in the way of success. It gives the person the energy to achieve his goal. But in reality, the phoenix bird is not a bird, it is a work of fiction that is considered a form of success.