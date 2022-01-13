Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi reports 27561 cases, 40 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate shoots up to 26.22 percent.
  • S Somnath, who led the development of GSLV Mk-III, appointed ISRO chief
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success

Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success

For success and fame, it is best to place the bird's picture in the south direction and it is even better if there is a picture of a phoenix bird. Because the phoenix bird represents the energy, fame and growth that bestows success.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 7:25 IST
Vastu
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success

Those people who do not get success or fame even after working hard and diligently should put a picture of birds in their house. Vastu Shastra plays a great role in a person's life. The way things are placed at your house can yield positive results and benefits. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, pictures of birds bring positivity inside the house. Birds are considered auspicious. Pictures of birds bring positive results to the house and can make the members successful.

According to Vastu, where birds are there, the environment becomes blissful on its own.

For success and fame, it is best to place the bird's picture in the south direction and it is even better if there is a picture of a phoenix bird. Because the phoenix bird represents the energy, fame and growth that bestows success. By keeping the picture or idol of this bird in the southern part of the house, it becomes easy to get out of the difficulties coming in the way of success. It gives the person the energy to achieve his goal. But in reality, the phoenix bird is not a bird, it is a work of fiction that is considered a form of success.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News