Vastu Tips: Know in which direction of the house pyramid should be built

According to Vastu Shastra, to get the benefits of the amazing powers of the pyramid, make the central part of the house or above the living room, that is, its roof in the shape of a pyramid. Memory power increases by sitting under the roof of the pyramid. Apart from this, it is also beneficial in insomnia, headache, backache and it does not get worse for many days if medicines are kept at the bottom of the pyramid.

If you want to build a pyramid in any other part of the house, then keep one of its triangles towards the north, the remaining triangles will automatically correspond to the directions. Apart from this, any room or other place in your house.

If the northeast angle is high and the southeast is low, then by building a pyramid on the roof in the southeast, you can elevate the southeast from the north.