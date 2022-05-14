Vastu Tips: Do not keep these types of idols of God in temple to avoid negative energy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOBHARAMESH Vastu tips

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Praaksh talks about the kind of idols that should not be placed in the temple. We should make sure to avoid placing broken and those in dilapidated condition. Sometimes knowingly or unknowingly we do not pay attention to the idol of God. Due to which there is a crack in them or their edges fall from some parts. But even then some people choose to keep those idols in the temple.

Keeping such idols in the temple is not at all right according to Vastu Shastra. Any idol should not be kept in the house or in the temple after being broken. It should be removed immediately and immersed in a holy river or placed under a peepal tree. Keeping corrupted idols of God in the house causes vastu defect and negativity prevails. Apart from the idol, old, broken and dirty lamps should also not be used. Due to this, there is poverty in the house.