Vastu Tips: Do not keep money plant in the north-east direction of your house. Know why

Vastu Tips; Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, in which direction the money plant should not be kept. While planting a money plant in the right direction brings happiness and prosperity to the house, choosing the wrong direction leads to problems. According to Vastu Shastra, the money plant should never be placed in the northeast direction. This direction is considered to be the most negative for the money plant.

Keeping a money plant in this direction can lead to a financial crunch. It also has negative effects on health and family relationships. Because the representative of the north direction is considered to be the god Guru Brihaspati and there is a hostile relationship between Venus and Jupiter.

Therefore, this plant related to Venus is harmful if it is in the north direction.