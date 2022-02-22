Vastu Tips: Constructing stairs in South East direction is considered auspicious. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Construction of stairs in South-East direction

There are many things to keep in mind while building a house. This makes a big difference in the happiness and prosperity of the house. The construction of the stairs of the house has its own special importance in Vastu Shastra. If stairs have been constructed in the wrong direction in the house, then has negative effects.

The igneous angle of the house, that is, the south-east direction is the place of fire, whose lord is the demon guru Shri Shukracharya. But being the place of fire, Mars also has equal control over it. This place is considered to be the best place for kitchen, electrical appliances etc. in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, the igneous angle should be higher than the north and west and lower than the southeast. It is not auspicious for the igneous angle to move in any direction. It can only be given a square or rectangular shape. Stairs should not be constructed in the igneous angle of the house. Making stairs in this angle has a bad effect on the health of the child.