Vastu Tips: Clock should be placed in THIS direction for positive effect

Whether to get up or sleep, eat or take a bath, go somewhere or come from somewhere or meet someone, we do all our work according to the time or by seeing the time. A watch is needed and it becomes necessary that we put the clock in the right direction. Because it is helpful in deciding the direction of our work and its result.

According to Vastu, the clock should be placed on the eastern, western or northern wall of the house or office. Because these directions work to bring positive energy in the house and by placing a clock in these directions, our time remains good and all the work is also done well without any hindrance. Therefore, it is better to choose one of these directions while setting the clock.