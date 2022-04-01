Friday, April 01, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Begin Navratri with a simple ritual of mango leaves to reap benefits throughout the year

As Chaitra Navratri begins, we bring to you crucial information applying which the Vastu of the house will be favourable throughout the year. Use mango leaves and remember the gods on the first day of Navratri to solve Vastu-related problems. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2022 8:02 IST
Use mango leaves at the house entry 

Today in Vastu Shastra we will discuss the Vastu of Navratri. Tomorrow is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. By putting a pylon at the door of the house and a flag on the house, Vastu-related problems end and the house is filled with positivity.

Mahendra, Brahmi, Digambar Kumar and Asitang Bhairav ​​should be remembered by placing a pylon of Nyagrodha or mango leaves at the main gate of the house. After this, one should meditate on Soma, Digambar Kumar and Ruru Bhairav ​​by placing a red flag in a five-hands high pole in the southeast corner of the fire. This keeps Vastu perfect throughout the year.

