Vastu Tips: Begin Navratri with a simple ritual of mango leaves to reap benefits throughout the year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Use mango leaves at the house entry

Today in Vastu Shastra we will discuss the Vastu of Navratri. Tomorrow is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. By putting a pylon at the door of the house and a flag on the house, Vastu-related problems end and the house is filled with positivity.

Read: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know what NOT to offer Goddess Durga during nine days

Mahendra, Brahmi, Digambar Kumar and Asitang Bhairav ​​should be remembered by placing a pylon of Nyagrodha or mango leaves at the main gate of the house. After this, one should meditate on Soma, Digambar Kumar and Ruru Bhairav ​​by placing a red flag in a five-hands high pole in the southeast corner of the fire. This keeps Vastu perfect throughout the year.

Read: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, samagri