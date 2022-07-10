Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Putting broken mirrors in the house can have bad effect on the health of family members

Vastu Shastra: Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash why broken or bad mirrors should not be kept in the house. What is the effect of putting a broken mirror in the house? It is very common to have a mirror in every house. Many people are very fond of mirrors. Due to this, they decorate their house with different types of beautiful mirrors. A mirror is a good companion, especially for women. Women sit in front of the mirror for hours and talk to him. But do you know that the mirror in which you look at your beauty? How should he be?

According to Vastu Shastra, putting a mirror in the house is auspicious, but a broken or bad mirror gives inauspicious results. Keeping such a mirror in the house reduces the positive vibrations and increases the negative vibrations. Because the light falling on the broken mirror transmits negative energy. Which has a direct effect on the members of the household.

If there is any such damaged or broken mirror in your house, then it should be thrown out of the house. When a mirror breaks suddenly, it means that some big trouble in the house has been averted on this mirror. So get that mirror out of the house as soon as possible.