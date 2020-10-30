Vastu Tips: While buying mirror, keep these things in mind to avoid negative energy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAHAB_4D While buying mirror, keep these things in mind to avoid negative energy

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about taking care of a few things while buying a mirror. He suggests that the color of the mirror frame is very important. According to Vastu Shastra, it is necessary to keep in mind that the mirror or glass frame should not be too bright colored as it promotes negative energy. Light and gentle colors should be used instead of darker colors as well.

You can choose colors like white, cream, sky, light blue, light green, brown etc. for the glass frame. When buying a mirror, always know about the colors of its frame. Also, he suggests that the mirror should always be covered in the house. Many people also put mirrors inside the cupboards, which is also right according to vastu shastra. This does not give any negative energy on the mirror and keeps the atmosphere of the house positive.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage