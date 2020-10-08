Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CANDYCRYPTCREATIONS Vastu Tips: Which direction is most suitable for placing vase/pot in office?

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing a flower pot in the office cabin and the most suitable direction for it. Along with making the environment positive, small and big plants should be placed nearby your chair to keep you feel positive at all times.

Since you can not plant any big tree in the cabin, plant smalls or flowering plants in the pot can be of use. According to Vastu shastra, keeping a small flower pot in the office is auspicious. You can also keep a flower vase in the cabin, just keep changing the fresh flowers daily. Seeing blossoming flowers will bring happiness on your face and other people will also be impressed by you. Also, to place flowers pot in the office cabin, you should choose the northeast or east direction. This direction is absolutely suitable for this work.

