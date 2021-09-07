Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MICHELLE_A_C Vastu Tips: Repair leaking taps to avoid money-related problems

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the Vastu defects of the dripping tap. According to Vastu shastra, if the tap is leaking in any part of your house, then you should get it fixed as soon as possible as it is not good for the environment of the house.

The leaking tap of the house is an indicator of wastefulness and especially if the kitchen tap of the house is dripping then it is not good at all, because fire resides in the kitchen. Where fire and water are together, troubles begin. It may lead to unnecessary expenditure, loss in business and even illness among family members. Also, uncontrolled wastage of water can anger God of Water (Varun) and this can trigger negative energy in the house.

Hence, it is important to repair leaking taps without any delay to avoid such problems.