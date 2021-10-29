Vastu Tips: Paint this color in south-east direction for good luck

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra whether black colour can be used in the south-east direction. If yes, why can it be done and if no, why can't it?

The black element is water. Water is the nourisher of wood. Getting some black colour done in the south-east direction will help the elements associated with the south-east.

If business has come to a complete halt in life, development is not taking place and the elder daughter is troubled, if there is any problem in your waist or hip, then getting a little black color in the very lower part of the south-east direction can help you get things done. seems to be improving.