Vastu Tips: On Navratri, have you lit Akhand Jyoti in wrong direction? Know all about it here

On the second day of Navratri, Acharya Indu Prakash explains about Akhand Jyoti and worship material in Vastu Shastra. Most of the people lit Akhand Jyoti during Navratri and for its establishment, special care has to be taken according to the Vastu Shastra.

It is considered best to choose the igneous angle, ie south-east direction, for the establishment of a monolithic flame. The establishment of Akhand Jyoti in this direction leads to happiness and prosperity in the house and victory over enemies.

According to Vastu, keep all the worship related materials in the south-east direction of the worship room. To please the Goddess Durga, all the worship materials should be kept in this direction.