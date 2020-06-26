Vastu Tips: Never keep wristwatch under your pillow while sleeping. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@A_GIRL_AND_HER_WATCHES Never keep wristwatch under your pillow while sleeping

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the correct direction of keeping the wristwatch. It has been commonly seen that people sleep while holding the watch worn in their hands under their pillow. But according to Vastu Shastra, one should never sleep with the watch under the pillow.

By keeping the watch under the pillow, it not only disrupts the sound of sleep, but the electromagnetic waves coming out from it also have a bad effect on the brain and heart. These waves create negative energy in the room which disrupts the peace of mind and causes tension. Also, it makes the thoughts and ideologies negative

Negative direction for clock

According to Vastu Shastra, a clock should not be placed on the wall of the southern direction of the house or office as the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama and in Hindu scriptures, Yama is considered the god of Komritu. By putting a clock in this direction, obstacles start coming in the way of business. Also it has a negative effect on the people of the house. Apart from the south direction of the house, do not put a clock on the main door of the house as well.

Correct direction for clock

According to Vastu Shastra, the clock should be placed on the eastern, western or northern wall of the house or office. These directions work to bring positive energy into the house. By doing this, the time remains good and all the work is done well without any hindrance.

