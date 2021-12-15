Vastu Tips: Never keep these directions dirty, it will have a bad effect on income

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Never keep the aquarium or any water showpiece in South direction

In today's Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about some such things by which you can improve your financial condition. No statue or showpiece related to the aquarium or water should be placed in the south direction of the house. This leads to lower-income and higher expenses. The north-east direction of the home and shop should never be dirty. Cleanliness should be taken care of. If north-east direction can be dirty it reduces the movement of money in the house.

Apart from this, lines should not be made on the walls or floor of the house with pencil, chalk or coal, that is, the walls should not be dirty. This increases the borrowing.