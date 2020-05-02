Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Never keep the first aid box in the kitchen. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the Vastu tips you should take care when putting things in the kitchen, especially the first aid box. While working in the kitchen, people frequently get hurt, cut, or burnt. This is the reason that many people keep the first aid box in the kitchen but according to Vastu Shastra, it is not considered good. The medicine box or the first aid box should never be kept in the kitchen.

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping medicines in the kitchen affects the health of the members in the house. Their health is always fluctuating. The owner of the house keeps suffering from minor health-related problems. Therefore, keep in mind that never keep the medicine box or the first aid box in the kitchen, otherwise, it can have a very bad effect on the health of the people.

