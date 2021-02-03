Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MURRAYMAKEOVERS Vastu Tips: Know why you should not make attached bathroom inside the room

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about important things we should keep in mind while making bathrooms in our house. He tells us about the color, direction and other Vastu tips for the bathroom.

In today's modern time, people make both the bathroom and toilet attached. Each room has a separate attached bathroom and toilet. But according to Vastu Shastra, bathrooms and toilets should not be attached together and especially bathrooms should not be made inside the room.

White, pink, light yellow or light sky color on the bathroom or toilet walls are better options. On the other hand, for bathroom tiles one should always go for light colors. The color of the tiles should be white or sky blue. This will give a very fresh look to the bathroom. Avoid using dark colors like black and red. In fact, as per Vastu one should also keep in mind the color of the bucket used in the bathroom. Blue colored bucket is considered auspicious. This brings positivity and happiness to the house.