Vastu Tips: Know why is it auspicious to keep Tulsi plant at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the significance of Tulsi plant. We see the Tulsi plant in most of the houses. Tulsi plant is considered very auspicious from Vastu's point of view. Vastu doshas are eliminated by planting it in the house.

The Tulsi plant has been described in the scriptures as the form of Lakshmi, that is, where there is Tulsi plant, there is Laxmi or fortune. It is also an important medicinal plant. Planting Tulsi in the house destroys negative energy and increases positive energy.

Tulsi plant also helps in preventing catastrophe as well as to destroy diseases. Also, it is auspicious for the financial condition of the family. Tulsi plant at home gives peace and happiness to the mind.