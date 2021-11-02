Vastu Tips: Know which direction according to your Zodiac is best to keep items purchased on Dhanteras

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Know which direction according to your Zodiac is best to keep items purchased on Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2021: The five-day-long Diwali festivities start with Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras. This day people wear new clothes, perform puja and shop for ornaments and jewellery made of gold and silver. It is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver on this day. According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to keep the items purchased on Dhanteras in the direction that goes well with your zodiac sign. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash which direction is auspicious, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Keep the items purchased in the western part of the north-west direction of the house.

Taurus: It would be good for you to keep the item purchased in the north-west direction of the house.

Gemini: Place the items purchased in the northern part of the house.

Cancer: Put the things on the north side of the north-east corner of the house.

Leo: It would be better for you to keep the purchased items on the eastern side of the north-east corner of the house.

Virgo: Keep the items in the east direction of the house.

Libra: Today the purchased item should be placed in the eastern part of the south-east corner of the house.

Scorpio: Place the purchased items on the southern side of the south-east corner of the house.

Sagittarius: Purchased things are to be placed in the south direction of the house.

Capricorn: Keep them on the south-west side of the house today.

Aquarius: Place them on the western side of the south-west of the house.

Pisces: Keeping the purchased item in the west direction of the house will bring good benefits.

