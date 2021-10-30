Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AUTUS_DIGTAL_AGENCY Happy Dhanteras 2021: Best Wishes, Status, HD images, Facebook & WhatsApp SMS for your loved ones

Happy Dhanteras 2021 everyone! The five-day-long Diwali festivities start with Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras. It's that time of the year when the houses are decorated with lights, rangolis and everyone is busy eating sweets and there's a rush in the market. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, and other things. It is believed that during Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean. As a result, the Goddess along with Lord Kubera (God of wealth) is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. Dhanteras, this year will be celebrated all over the country on November 2. However, celebrations will slightly differ this year due to the widespread cases of coronavirus. Therefore, we are here with some Facebook & WhatsApp messages, SMS, best wishes, statuses, HD images, and Greeting to send everyone on Dhanteras 2021.

Dhanteras 2021: Best Wishes, Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. May Happiness comes at your steps easily. Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Dhanteras

d=dhan

h=health

a=anand

n=nature

t=talent

e=enjoyment

r=romance

a=aitbar

s=subhagya

HAPPY DHANTERAS 2021!

On this auspicious festival, may your life: Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold; And dazzle like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho, Sankat ka nash ho, Sar pe unnati ka taj ho. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2021: Status, HD Wallpapers and Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Dhanteras 2021

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Dhanteras 2021

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Dhanteras 2021