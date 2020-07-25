Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDOLLARSMACHINE Vastu Tips: Know useful directions to avoid financial losses in business

Taking care of the directions in which you open your shop, office or anything related to your business is very important according to Vastu shastra. If the direction is not appropriate, you can experience losses. Acharya Indu Prakash shares the effective directions according to Vaastu Shastra through which you can minimize your loss. If your business continues to suffer losses, you are struggling with financial problems and you do not understand why everything is happening to you in spite of it going well, then one of the main reasons for your business to not grow is the wrong direction of the office.

For this, first look at the north-east part of your shop or office and see if there are too many things kept in this direction. If this is the case, immediately evacuate the space of the north-east direction and place all the goods in the south-west of the shop or office. Apart from this, while sitting in the office, keep your face towards north-east. By doing this, you will see the benefit soon.

