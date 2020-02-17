Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Keeping wilted flowers at home or office is inauspicious, here's why

Today in Vastu Shastra, we will tell you about flowers. It is considered good to keep flowers at home, office or any other place and that's why many people plant flowers in their home or office, but there is one thing to note here. People buy plants but are unable to take proper care of them and they wither or deteriorate, their leaves turn black. According to Vastu Shastra it is not good to have such spoiled and wilted flowers. They not only spoil the beauty of that place, but also cause Vastu defects. This reduces the arrival of money. Therefore, such plants or leaves should be removed immediately.