Vastu Tips: Keeping pictures of birds at home in THIS direction is considered auspicious

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIRDPICTURES Keeping pictures of birds at home in THIS direction is considered auspicious

In Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the pictures of birds in the house. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, pictures of birds bring positivity in the house. Most people do not get success even after working hard and diligently. According to Vastu Shastra, such people should put a picture of birds in their house since where birds are there, the environment gets rejoice on its own.

You can also keep real birds in your home, but if you do not want to do that, then keep a picture or statue of birds in the house, it also inhabits positive energy and gets rid of negative one. Also, your success rate at any work increases.