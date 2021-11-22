Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Keep these things with you while going to an interview, you will get success

Highlights Yellow coloured clothes can give success in interview

These Vastu measures will be beneficial while going to the interview

Know about the interview with Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Many times, despite having all the talents inside you, you are left behind in the interview and you miss the opportunity.

In Vastu Shastra, we are telling you that when you go for a job interview, what are the things to keep in mind, so that you can be successful in your work.

While going for a job interview, keep a yellow handkerchief or any yellow cloth in the pocket or you can also keep two lumps of turmeric in the pocket. On the other hand, if you want certain success, then the cloth worn in the sixth of the elder child of the house or a relative's house, which is also called Chhatula. Taking him with you is sure to bring success.